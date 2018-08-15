Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 147.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 99,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $174.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

