Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,866,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,412,000 after buying an additional 533,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,885,904,000 after buying an additional 329,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,968,000 after buying an additional 238,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12,734.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 191,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 190,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $174.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

