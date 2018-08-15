Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY19 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JWN opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at $134,546,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $179,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,953 shares of company stock worth $8,646,060 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

