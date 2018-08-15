Nordstrom (JWN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media stories about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5449617616435 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

NYSE JWN opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at $134,546,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $150,913.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,633,281.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,060 in the last 90 days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

