Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,594. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

