Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Given “Sell” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

“Nordic American Tankers (NAT) reported 2Q18 results with revenue and EBITDA that were below consensus. Although the company reported the fifth consecutive quarter of losses, a $0.02 cash dividend was declared. Results for the quarter remained below cash breakeven levels, with the reported fleet-wide TCE rate of $10,500 per vessel/day trailing the global average of $12,700 per vessel/day. Introducing our 2019E NAV analysis of $0.98 ($1.27 prior) and maintaining our Sell rating and $1 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NAT. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 607,170 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

