Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nucor by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Nucor by 326.0% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Nucor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 307,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

