Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $161,067.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $499,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

