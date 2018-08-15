Nitro Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Nitro has a total market cap of $224,871.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015782 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00257702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00153048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,925,734 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

