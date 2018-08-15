NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1,175.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,178,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $953,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,189 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

