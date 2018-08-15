Nike (NKE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,778 shares of company stock worth $42,616,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2,820.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,453 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 73,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 20.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 277,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 51.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

