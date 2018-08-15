Nike Inc (NKE) Position Trimmed by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nike by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nike by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Nike stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,914.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,461,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,778 shares of company stock valued at $42,616,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

