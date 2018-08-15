Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 223.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

