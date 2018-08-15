Nick L. Swyka Buys 2,500 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Stock

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CFO Nick L. Swyka purchased 2,500 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 1,869,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,118. Select Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

