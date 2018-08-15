NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 250.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 78,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,559 shares of company stock valued at $18,746,892 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

