New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,652 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Callaway Golf worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 587.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $192,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $396.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $424,456.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $413,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,069 shares of company stock worth $1,746,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

