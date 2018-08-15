New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

WTFC opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

