New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.57 Million Position in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Legg Mason worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,115,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,728,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,570,000 after acquiring an additional 259,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 12.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,715,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 412,813 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 809,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 742,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

