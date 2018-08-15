New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,100 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Integer worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, CFO Jeremy Friedman sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $455,535.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $602,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.41 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

