New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Holdings Reduced by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,135 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,481,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,397,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 453,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.30). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

