New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,100,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,660,000. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,647,000 after acquiring an additional 519,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 435,153 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

NYSE EDU opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

