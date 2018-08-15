New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 73,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $307,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 128.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $368,146 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GEO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $583.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEO. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

