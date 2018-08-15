New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,885.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $811,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $1,875,553. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.