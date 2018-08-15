New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $819,000 Stake in ILG Inc (ILG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ILG were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ILG in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ILG in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in ILG in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ILG in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ILG by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILG stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.41. ILG Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.00 million. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. sell-side analysts expect that ILG Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ILG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

