New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News headlines about New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Media Investment Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5913883040529 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NEWM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. New Media Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $946.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.08.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that New Media Investment Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 274.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWM. TheStreet upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,162.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

