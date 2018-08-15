Neuronetics (STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $29.76 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($30.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($29.76), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of STIM opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STIM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Guthrie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.