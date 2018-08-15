NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of NetScout Systems worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in NetScout Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in NetScout Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,926.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $348,900. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTCT stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

