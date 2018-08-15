NetGear (NTGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
NASDAQ NTGR opened at $67.05 on Monday. NetGear has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.99.
In other news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,042 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $63,353.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $847,639.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,573 shares of company stock worth $3,634,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 390.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $239,000.
NetGear Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.
