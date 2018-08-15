NetGear (NTGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $67.05 on Monday. NetGear has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.99.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,042 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $63,353.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $847,639.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,573 shares of company stock worth $3,634,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 390.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

