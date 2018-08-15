NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetGear were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NetGear by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

NetGear stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.99. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. NetGear’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BWS Financial set a $65.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other NetGear news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $847,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $33,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,573 shares of company stock worth $3,634,788 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

