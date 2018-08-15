NetEase (NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetEase to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $301.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.62.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,609. NetEase has a one year low of $205.85 and a one year high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.