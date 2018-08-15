Netcall (NET) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Netcall stock opened at GBX 70.10 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 71 ($0.91).
About Netcall
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.