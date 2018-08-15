NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) and Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

NESTLE S A/S (NYSE: ANFI) and Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

NESTLE S A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Amira Nature Foods does not pay a dividend. NESTLE S A/S pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NESTLE S A/S and Amira Nature Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NESTLE S A/S N/A N/A N/A Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of NESTLE S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Amira Nature Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NESTLE S A/S has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amira Nature Foods has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NESTLE S A/S and Amira Nature Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NESTLE S A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amira Nature Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amira Nature Foods has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 216.01%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than NESTLE S A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NESTLE S A/S and Amira Nature Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NESTLE S A/S $91.22 billion 2.78 $7.30 billion $3.41 23.94 Amira Nature Foods $551.83 million 0.12 $25.08 million N/A N/A

NESTLE S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Amira Nature Foods.

Summary

NESTLE S A/S beats Amira Nature Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, Nescafé original, Coffee-Mate, Nescafé Original 3 in 1, Nescafé Gold Blend, Nescafé Shakissimo, and Nescafé Cappuccino brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Stouffer's, Hot Pockets, Buitoni, DiGiorno, Jacks, Herta, TombStone, Thomy, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Chef, Chef-Mate, Maggi, Milo, Minor's, Nescafé, Nestea, Sjora, Lean Cuisine, and Stouffer's brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Nutren Junior, Peptamen, and Resource brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Extrême, Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, and Nestlé Ice Cream brands; and petcare products under the Purina Cat Chow, Alpo, Felix, ONE, Pro Plan, Chef Michael's, Gourmet, Fancy Feast, Beneful, Dog Chow, Bakers Complete, and Friskies brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

