Neogen Co. (NEOG) Director Sells $203,039.46 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Jack C. Parnell sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $203,039.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,709.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,008,000 after purchasing an additional 654,510 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,995,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,695,000 after purchasing an additional 972,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 958,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after purchasing an additional 233,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 948,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

