National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 165.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $178,106.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,348,405. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62, a PEG ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.87. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.