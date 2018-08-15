National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.50 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

