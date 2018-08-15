National Bank Financial Comments on KP Tissue Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins lowered KP Tissue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 13th. CIBC lowered KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

KPT stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.80. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,559. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

