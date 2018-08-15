National American University Holdngs (NAUH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. National American University Holdngs had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 15.26%.

Shares of National American University Holdngs stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,837. National American University Holdngs has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National American University Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

