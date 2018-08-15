Natera (NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.07

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 52812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Natera to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on Natera and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,564,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares in the company, valued at $64,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,794. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $28,742,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $119,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $3,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

