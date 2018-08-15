Nanoco Group (NANO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.60).

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, licensing, and manufacture of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots, and semiconductor nanoparticles for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

