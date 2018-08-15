Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,630,874 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 13th total of 54,895,275 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,673,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,864 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBR opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

