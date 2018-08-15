Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $17.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 34,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -2.32. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, Director Mark Altmeyer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,692,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 79.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.