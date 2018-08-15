Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,020 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,323 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.