Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $261,000 Holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KORS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,587 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $40,264,000 after buying an additional 562,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184,392 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $73,528,000 after buying an additional 497,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,172 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $83,820,000 after buying an additional 456,435 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,684,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 4,835.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KORS opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.