Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $33,871,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 110.33%.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

