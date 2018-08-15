Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €215.00 ($244.32) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €205.91 ($233.99).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

