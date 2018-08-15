MRC Global Inc (MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. MRC Global posted sales of $959.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 226,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $4,648,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,417,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,674,000 after buying an additional 647,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,538,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.