Morgan Stanley Increases SYSCO (SYY) Price Target to $71.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a $70.32 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,362. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119,634 shares of company stock worth $206,384,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

