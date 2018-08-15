Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Moneygram International worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 596.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 422.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Moneygram International stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.93. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.