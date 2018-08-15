Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 443,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $19,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

