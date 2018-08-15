Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,665 shares during the quarter. Aspen Insurance makes up approximately 1.8% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,380,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,771,000 after buying an additional 180,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AHL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHL. ValuEngine cut Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

